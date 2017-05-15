Seven clubs lead the way in Limerick club hurling championships

SEVEN clubs hold 100% records after the opening rounds of the Limerick club hurling championships.

The top three tiers, SHC, Premier IHC and IHC all now break until after Limerick v Clare play in both the Munster hurling and football championships. The club hurling returns on the weekend of June 9-11.

Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Kilmallock lead the way in the Credit Union Limerick SHC with two wins from two. At the other end of proceedings, Bruff and Cappamore remain at the foot of both group tables with no points.

In the LIT Limerick Premier IHC Murroe-Boher and Bruree have three wins from three. In the eight team championship, Effin and Garryspillane remain without a win. The Bouncers do still have to play their third game v Pallasgreen this Friday May 19 in Bruff at 7.30.

In the Nick Grene Sportsground Limerick IHC Dromin-Athlacca and Glenroe lead the way with two wins from two at the top of each group.

Croom and Dromcollogher-Broadford are at the foot of both groups with no win.

RESULTS

LIMERICK SHC ROUND TWO – Ahane 1-16 Ballybrown 0-19; Kilmallock 3-18 South Liberties 3-14; Doon 4-24 Bruff 2-13; Na Piarsaigh 3-18 Patrickswell 1-15; Adare 0-15 Knockainey 1-7; Monaleen 3-16 Cappamore 1-14.

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC ROUND THREE – Bruree 3-10 Effin 1-12; Pallasgreen 0-13 Feohanagh 1-10; Murroe-Boher 2-12 Blackrock 1-11, Mungret St Pauls 1-20 Garryspillane 1-12.

LIMERICK IHC ROUND TWO – Glenroe 2-17 Knockaderry 2-8; Claughaun-Old Christians 1-13 Croom 0-11; Kildimo-Pallaskenry 2-16 Granagh-Ballingarry 2-14; Newcastle West 0-15 Hospital Herbertstown 0-11; Dromin-Athlacca 3-18 St Kierans 1-16; Na Piarsaigh 1-18 Dromcollogher-Broadford 3-11.