Con and Annie Kirby Memorial reach quarter finals in Limerick

IT’S quarter final time in the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday evening.

There is a field of 24 remaining in the hunt for the €80,000 first prize in the puppy stake.

Ahead of Saturday’s four quarter finals, there are three co-favourites in the betting at 7-1 – Drive On Time, Native Chimes and Vancouver Shea.

In round two last weekend, the fastest home was the Graham Holland trained Lughill Robbie in 28.56 for the 525.

Fastest first round winner Vancouver Shea was again among the eight heat winners – with a time of 28.75, compared to a sparkling 28.35 in round one.

Also on the card were the round one heats of the Sword Security Treaty Cup.

There was also an A5 525 win for Shanagolden’s Noel Ahern. His Zari Class won in 29.41 and by five lengths. Second was Whitehart Blonde for Jerry Collins.

QUARTER FINAL DRAW

ONE: Clonbrien Hero (Murroe-Boher), Native Chimes (Killeedy), Twocoolforschool (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Magical Vinny (Mountcollins), Ivy Hill Blitz (Banogue), Vancouver Shea (Adare).

TWO: Borsalino (Castletown-Ballyagran), Bentekes Bocko (Ahane), Nitro Notorious (Rathkeale), Its Rockin Jim (Askeaton), Hazel Mixture (Dromin-Athlacca), Jaytee Barracuda (Templeglantine).

THREE: Shewhodareswins (Patrickswell), Coolavanny Pet (Murroe-Boher Camogie), Chawke It Down (Ballylanders), Rathnasare Champ (Feohanagh-Castlemahon Ladies Football), Lughill Robbie (Pallasgreen Sarsfields Ladies Football), Frankies Lady (Glenroe).

FOUR: Drive On Tipp (Crecora), ComeTwoPass (Gerald Griffins), Higher Level (Croagh-Kilfinny), Allen Tank (Croom), Society St Riddle (St Kierans), Droopys Giroud (Tournafulla).