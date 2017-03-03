Unchanged Limerick football team for London league tie in UL

THE Limerick footballers have named an unchanged team for their Allianz League tie with London.

The round four Division Four game now takes place in the 4G facility in UL after it was deemed the Gaelic Grounds wasn’t fit to host a double-header in light of the current heavy rainfall.

The football tie now has a 6.30 start this Saturday evening in UL, while the hurling league game remains in the Gaelic Grounds at 5.00.

Billy Lee’s Limerick are looking for their first league win of the season.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; Garrett Noonan, Johnny McCarthy, Seán O’Dea; Paul White, Cillian Fahy, Brian Fanning; Darragh Tracey, Iain Corbett; Brian Donovan, Cian Sheehan, Séamus O’Carroll; Ger Collins, Danny Neville, Jamie Lee. Subs: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins), Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Padraig Quinn (Monaleen), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), James Bridgeman (St Senans), David Ward (Fr Caseys), Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskernry), James Naughton (St Senans), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Barry Lynch (Castlemahon).