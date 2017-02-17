Hospital hurlers bid to bring back Munster title

HOSPITAL’S John The Baptist Community School bid for Munster senior hurling honours this Saturday.

The south Limerick school play Rice College, Ennis in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Final in the Gaelic Grounds (12noon).

The final is the curtain-raiser to the Harty Cup final (2.00) between St Colmans of Fermoy and Our Ladys of Templemore.

Hospital are hoping that lifting the Corn Thomais MhicChoilm will set them on their way to Harty Cup hurling after a season that has already seen them reach the Dean Ryan Cup semi final.

What a school year so far for GAA in John The Baptist – Munster Senior A and Junior A Ladies football champions and just last weekend booked their place in the All Ireland Junior D camogie final against Trim on March 4.

Wins over Glanmire, Mitchelstown and CBS Dungarvan in the semi final have moved Hospital into Saturday’s decider, which was won last year by Abbey CBS of Tipperary Town.

Hospital are managed by teachers; Michael Martin, James Devereux and David Balfry.

In a novel move, the final is to be streamed live online on www.munstergaapps.ie – the Harty Cup Final will also be streamed live online.

PANEL: Bryan Heavey, Mark Quinlan, Dylan O’Shea, Eoin O’Mahony, Eoin Sheehan, Ryan Tobin (all Garryspillane), Conor Phipps, Paul O’Heney, Conor Burke, Danny Cunningham, Kevin McGrath, Sean McGrath (all Emly), Kyran O’Donnell, John O’Donnell (both Pallasgreen), Brian O’Grady, Sean McCarthy, Declan Kenny, Jack Hayes (all Kilteely-Dromkeen), Kevin Bonar, Bradley McNamara (both Bruff), Michael O’Grady, Barry Quinlan, Fearghal Cooke (all Knockainey), Sean Teefy (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Paudie Maher (Patrickswell), Tadhg Leddin, Oisin O’Grady, Callum Winship, Michael Riordan, John Riordan, Cormac Hanly (all Hospital-Herbertstown), Martin Frewen (Glenroe), Peter O’Regan (Murroe-Boher).