BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of Limerick motorway crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a road crash on the M20 motorway between Limerick and Adare.

Initial reports suggest the collision happened on the southbound lane of the motorway near Junction 4 (Patrickswell) shortly after 5pm this Wednesday.

According to AA Roadwatch the road remains open with some delays between Junction 4 and Junction 5 (Cork).

#LIMERICK Crash on the N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd SB after the M20 jct. Traffic is slow from J4 Patrickswell on the M20. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 18, 2017

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street have been deployed to the scene along with gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

It’s not known at this stage how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Gardai are asking motorists to avoid the area of possible.