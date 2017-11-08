Brothers missing from Limerick home found 'safe and well'

GARDAI say two young children who had been reported missing from their home in Limerick for more than a week have been found ‘safe and well’.

A nationwide appeal was issued last Thursday as gardai sought the public’s assistance in locating five year old Arnel Azad and his two year old brother Ayaan Azad.

Arnel and Ayaan were last seen on Tuesday, October 31, when they left their home – at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay on the Dock Road – in the company of their father, Selim Azad.

In a brief statement, issued this Wednesday night, the Garda Press Office confirmed both boys have been located.

“Arnel Azad (5) and his brother Ayaan Azad (2) who were missing from their home at Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co. Limerick have been located safe and well,” it read.

Gardai, who previously indicated they belived the boys had travelled to the Dublin area with their father, have not confirmed where they were located.