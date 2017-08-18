LISTEN: Limerick Rose Kayleigh Maher through to Rose of Tralee final

LIMERICK Rose Kayleigh Maher will be the first to appear in the televised Rose of Tralee selection nights for 10 years.

The 24-year-old student teacher, who is originally from Kilcornan, is one of 16 Roses who were announced on Thursday night as qualifiers for the TV selections with Dáithí Ó Sé in the Dome.

The selections take place on Monday and Tuesday night and will be broadcast on RTÉ television.

A total of 32 Roses will ultimately qualify for the TV selections with the names of another 16 Roses set to be announced at a private breakfast on Saturday.

The first 16 Roses are Down, Dublin, Fermanagh, Florida, Galway, Germany, Hong Kong, Kildare, Limerick, Offaly, San Francisco, South Carolina, Sydney, Texas, Toronto and Yorkshire.

It has been a decade since a Limerick Rose has appeared on the television selections for the competition, when UL student Melanie Carroll flew the Treaty flag in the Dome in 2007.