Gardai called to road collision in Co Limerick

GARDAI and the ambulance service have attended a road accident on the N20.

The incident happened just north of Croom on the main Limerick to Cork road at around 12.30pm this Sunday lunchtime. Motorists were warned to approach the area with care.

The fire service did not attend.

#LIMERICK Gardai have cleared the crash from the N20 Limerick/Cork Rd just north of Croom. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 29, 2017

There were no fatalities, and the area was cleared approximately one hour later.