StormBrian: Crews battling flooding around Limerick

THE arrival of Storm Brian in Limerick this Saturday morning has caused flooding around parts of the city.

Council and fire crews are out battling the river waters – with the road at O’Callaghan Strand and the front of Sarsfield House flooded, plus Merchant's Quay plaza around the court house and the potato market, while there are reports of flooding on the Mill Road in Corbally.

At the moment, it is only roads that are flooded and not houses, according to a council spokesperson.

Parts of Limerick city flooded this morning. Updates throughout day from @Limerick_Leader #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/VgHZeGkRYM — Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017

High tide in the city was at 8.08am this Saturday morning.

Merchant's Quay plaza, #Limerick Courthouse Potato Market flooded. Water is receding very slowly #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/qkurlXt2hm — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017

Limerick City and County Council has crews working on site at Sarsfield House and has been actively monitoring the progress of the tide this Saturday.

It said at around 8.30am: “flood defences working along city quays in Limerick. High tide was 8.08. Very windy from SW. Stay safe.”

Flood Defences working along city quays in #Limerick. High Tide was 8.08. Very windy from SW. Stay safe #StormBrian @rtenews @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/Jzw8RX2nKB — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian, more than 2,000 sandbags were distributed by the local authority on Friday afternoon as a precaution ahead of high tides at 8.08am and again at 7.50pm this Saturday. The storm is is following quickly in the wake of Monday’s ex-hurricane Ophelia, which caused damage around Limerick.

The local authority said all accommodation for those experiencing homelessness would also remain open for 24 hours on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent David Sheahan had urged the public to “be extra cautious and not to do anything that will put themselves or other people at risk”.

O'Callaghan Strand in Limerick city flooded this morning following high tide & #StormBrian. How is your area? @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/P0BxOGRTI7 — Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017

Crews currently dealing with a flooding incident on O’Callaghan Strand. Never attempt to drive through flood waters. https://t.co/okrGEoTamh — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) October 21, 2017