#StormBrian: Crews battling flooding around Limerick
Limerick City and County Council tweeted this picture of flooding at Sarsfield House
THE arrival of Storm Brian in Limerick this Saturday morning has caused flooding around parts of the city.
Waiting for high tide at O'Callaghan Strand. Road is flooded @LimerickFire @LimLive95fm @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/wbvhKlaXvU— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017
Council and fire crews are out battling the river waters – with the road at O’Callaghan Strand and the front of Sarsfield House flooded, plus Merchant's Quay plaza around the court house and the potato market, while there are reports of flooding on the Mill Road in Corbally.
Don't make unnecessary journeys...Limerick city under water. Next high tide 8pm approx, @Limerick_Leader #StormBrian #flooding pic.twitter.com/CdeIEbwP0W— Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017
At the moment, it is only roads that are flooded and not houses, according to a council spokesperson.
Front of Sarsfield House flooded. @LimerickCouncil crews already on site #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/yllzdHCteo— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017
Parts of Limerick city flooded this morning. Updates throughout day from @Limerick_Leader #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/VgHZeGkRYM— Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017
O'Callaghan Strand flooded #StormBrian #Limerick pic.twitter.com/68IarLy3wW— MarianLeydon (@nariam) October 21, 2017
High tide in the city was at 8.08am this Saturday morning.
Merchant's Quay plaza, #Limerick Courthouse Potato Market flooded. Water is receding very slowly #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/qkurlXt2hm— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017
Merchant's Quay #Limerick #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/Bgqz8fDXhb— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017
Limerick City and County Council has crews working on site at Sarsfield House and has been actively monitoring the progress of the tide this Saturday.
It said at around 8.30am: “flood defences working along city quays in Limerick. High tide was 8.08. Very windy from SW. Stay safe.”
Flood Defences working along city quays in #Limerick. High Tide was 8.08. Very windy from SW. Stay safe #StormBrian @rtenews @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/Jzw8RX2nKB— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 21, 2017
Ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian, more than 2,000 sandbags were distributed by the local authority on Friday afternoon as a precaution ahead of high tides at 8.08am and again at 7.50pm this Saturday. The storm is is following quickly in the wake of Monday’s ex-hurricane Ophelia, which caused damage around Limerick.
The local authority said all accommodation for those experiencing homelessness would also remain open for 24 hours on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent David Sheahan had urged the public to “be extra cautious and not to do anything that will put themselves or other people at risk”.
O'Callaghan Strand in Limerick city flooded this morning following high tide & #StormBrian. How is your area? @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/P0BxOGRTI7— Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017
Not looking good in corbally! Mill Road residents flooded #stormbrian #limerick #limerickfloods @rtenews @LimerickCouncil @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/g7KjhUEDDX— Jennifer (@jenzy6) October 21, 2017
Stay safe #StormBrian #Limerick pic.twitter.com/raPjqL6jBN— Cllr Frankie Daly (@Cllrfrankiedaly) October 21, 2017
Crews currently dealing with a flooding incident on O’Callaghan Strand. Never attempt to drive through flood waters. https://t.co/okrGEoTamh— Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) October 21, 2017
Worst flooding Limerick has seen since Storm Darwin in 2014. Thankfully, no reports yet of homes damaged, @Limerick_Leader #StormBrian pic.twitter.com/Igo7PWj6q1— Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) October 21, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on