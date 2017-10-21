#StormBrian: Crews battling flooding around Limerick

Limerick City and County Council tweeted this picture of flooding at Sarsfield House

THE arrival of Storm Brian in Limerick this Saturday morning has caused flooding around parts of the city.

Council and fire crews are out battling the river waters – with the road at O’Callaghan Strand and the front of Sarsfield House flooded, plus Merchant's Quay plaza around the court house and the potato market, while there are reports of flooding on the Mill Road in Corbally.

At the moment, it is only roads that are flooded and not houses, according to a council spokesperson.

High tide in the city was at 8.08am this Saturday morning.

Limerick City and County Council has crews working on site at Sarsfield House and has been actively monitoring the progress of the tide this Saturday.

It said at around 8.30am: “flood defences working along city quays in Limerick. High tide was 8.08. Very windy from SW. Stay safe.”

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian, more than 2,000 sandbags were distributed by the local authority on Friday afternoon as a precaution ahead of high tides at 8.08am and again at 7.50pm this Saturday. The storm is is following quickly in the wake of Monday’s ex-hurricane Ophelia, which caused damage around Limerick.

The local authority said all accommodation for those experiencing homelessness would also remain open for 24 hours on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent David Sheahan had urged the public to “be extra cautious and not to do anything that will put themselves or other people at risk”.