Limerick man arrested after engine caught fire

A MOTORIST who drove the wrong way around several roundabouts while being pursued by gardai has been jailed for three months.

Michael McCarthy, aged 28, of Kilmurray Halting Site, Castletroy, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving relating to an incident on July 30, last.

Inspector Helen Costello told Limerick District Court that gardai encountered the defendant on the Dublin Road while responding to another incident.

She said the defendant, who was disqualified at the time, tried to evade gardai by driving off at speed.

While being pursued, he travelled the wrong way around the Kilmurry Roundabout and the Annacotty Roundabout before travelling back towards the city on the wrong side of the road.

Judge Marie Keane was told the defendant, who has a number of previous convictions, was arrested after he was forced to stop when the engine of the car he was driving caught fire.

He was banned from driving for seven years in 2016 and was further disqualified after he was convicted, last November, of driving without insurance.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client – a father-of-two – accepts his driving was unacceptable and that he should not have been driving.

He said every garda in Limerick “knows” his client and that he realised he cannot get behind the wheel of a car again.

“He is willing to change his ways for the sake of his children, he will do anything”.

During the same hearing, Mr McCarthy admitted drink-driving at Childers Road shortly after midnight on January 31, last.

A number of separate counts of dangerous driving relating to an incident on February 3, last were struck out as gardai were not in as position to offer any evidence relating to the facts.

Imposing sentence, Judge Keane said the defendant’s previous record was an aggravating factor and that she had to impose a custodial sentence.

The three month sentence is be served consecutively to an eight month sentence which McCarthy is currently serving.