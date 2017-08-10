Local swimmers set to take the plunge in River Shannon   

PREPARATIONS are underway for weekly city swims throughout August for Limerick people to dip their toe into the beautiful River Shannon.

Swimmers will start at the Curragower Boat Club slipway and make their way to Thomond Bridge, with the weekly times varying due to the tidal nature of the river.

The new initiative has already attracted huge interest and a large crowd of swimmers are expected to take part in the event, with the first weekly swim beginning at 9.30am on Saturday, August 12.

“Our aim is to provide a safe and fun environment for anyone to enjoy the freedom of swimming in the city.

“We have a free public amenity on our doorsteps and this event will hopefully start people off swimming in the river," said event orgainser Elisa O'Donovan.

Sunday, August 20 will host the second of the weekly events, when swimmers will hit the water at 5.45pm, followed by a swim on Monday, August 21.