300 new jobs announced for revamped Adare Manor resort

THE JP McManus owned Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort has this Monday morning announced it is to begin recruitment for 300 new positions at the revamped hotel.

The five-star resort – currently undergoing a multi-million euro renovation and upgrading – said it was “pleased announce 300 new direct jobs at the resort, bringing the number of personnel employed to over 350 people”.

Jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor attended the announcement this Monday, and said “the creation of 300 new jobs, following on from the over 600 construction jobs during the refurbishment works, is a huge boost for Co. Limerick and the wider Mid-West region”.

“It’s also great to see the Adare Manor Resort being redeveloped, given the importance and benefit of tourism to the region. Heartiest congratulations to all concerned,” she said.

Adare Manor CEO Colm Hannon said the resort – bought by Mr McManus for a fee in the region of €30m in 2014 – had seen “overwhelming interest from all over the world in the major renovation and construction works taking place over the past 12 months.

“During the construction stage over 670 persons have been employed on site with several others employed indirectly in the project. The major refurbishment plans are on schedule and we plan to open in Q4 2017.

“A considerable amount of Irish people working overseas wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort. We are delighted to be able to confirm today that we are ready to take applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill these all of these 300 new positions, and would encourage individuals to submit their applications,” he added, noting that the resort expects to contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually when it re-opens.

It has already been confirmed that the Manor will play host to the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am in 2020, while it is believed that the Martinstown man purchased the resort with a view to returning the Irish Open to Adare and with a long term view of bringing the Ryder Cup to Adare in 2026.

Extensive refurbishment of the Hotel – including construction of a new wing and ballroom – along with “construction and enhancement of the golf course”, began in March of last year.

The enhancements are also set to include a state-of-the-art spa, pool and relaxation area, as well as a boardroom and cinema.

Golf course designer Tom Fazio, who has worked on two of the courses at Pinehurst in North Carolina, has also re-designed the course, which will when complete, a spokesperson has said, “set new standards of golf presentation in Ireland”.

