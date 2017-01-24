Limerick's Ruth Negga nominated for an Oscar

NOT since Richard Harris was nominated for an Academy Award in 1991 has another Limerick star touched Oscar glory.

Ruth Negga has this Tuesday lunchtime been announced as one of five nominees for a best actress award at the Oscars.

Her fellow nominees are Natalie Portman (Jackie), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Emma Stone (La La Land), and Isabelle Huppert (Elle).

There will no doubt be celebrations in Dooradoyle in honour of the Loving star, who counts a wide extended family in the city’s suburbs.

Ger Malone, one of Negga’s four uncles in Limerick, where she grew up in her early years, told the Limerick Leader today that the news is “fantastic”, and there will be a "quiet celebration" tonight and more to come at the weekend.

"It's great news for Limerick and it's great news for the family," he said.

He said he doubts he'll be attending the Oscars himself on February 26, but they’ll be eagerly watching from home, while she enjoys herself with a family representative.

Her cousin Dave Malone has frequently been her companion of choice as she stepped out on successive red carpets at the Golden Globes, and previously in New York and Cannes.

Mr Malone said all the family have been delighted to witness her success.

“Absolutely, we’re all very proud of her. She’s a hard worker, very committed and deserves every success. She was always a great little actress growing up.”

Among her cousins in Limerick is Peter Malone, another son of Ger, who has played rugby with Bruff, St Munchin's, Garryowen, Munster, and who is now Munster Rugby's elite player development manager.

Ruth’s mother Nora now lives in London, after moving from Limerick, and there are four other aunts and uncles from the Dooradoyle Road, and even more cousins.

Negga, an only child, was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she lived until she was four.

Her mother Nora was working in Ethiopia as a nurse when she met Negga's father. Sadly, Ruth’s father died in a car accident when she was just seven.

She went to national school in Roxborough, and later spent part of her secondary school at Scoil Carmel on O’Connell Avenue, before moving to London and completing her drama studies at Trinity College Dublin.

The former Love/Hate star, 35, who also played Shirley Bassey in an acclaimed BBC drama, is nominated for her role in Loving, which tells the true story of an illegal inter-racial marriage in 1950s Virginia.

The couple battled before the Supreme Court in 1967 for their right to live together as husband and wife.

Limerick's hellraiser Richard Harris was last nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for The Field, and was earlier nominated for This Sporting Life in 1964.