Putting on the Glitz and Glamour in Adare

WHAT an amazing and glamorous night my husband and I and our friends had at the Adare Tidy Towns' Glitz and Glamour Ball.

In the region of 250 people from throughout the community were in attendance, with Minister Patrick O Donovan as special guest.

The ball was held to raise funds to develop additional lands adjacent to the Adare Town Park which was donated by the Dunraven family as a sensory garden.

It is intended that the sensory gardens will be in memory of Lord Thady Dunraven and will be designed to facilitate both children and adults that may be visually impaired, have mobility issues that require wheelchair use or just a place of serenity for people to visit. It is great to be at a ball with an atmosphere that is electric and the style was really 'wow'. Lady Dunraven, Anita Higgins and Michelina Stacpoole all looked very elegant on the night, as did most of the ladies in attendance. Congratulations to everyone involved in this wonderful night!

Pret-a-Portea

I WAS delighted to see this invitation come in the post because I knew it would be so interesting and so creative! I was invited to the fantastic Merrion Hotel in Dublin for the launch of The Berkeley legendary fashion afternoon tea, Pret-a-Portea. The event is a take on afternoon tea inspired by the latest catwalk designs. To mark the arrival of the Pret-a-Portea, head pastry chef of The Berkeley in Knightsbridge London, Mourad Khiat and his team created couture cakes. Mourad and The Berkeley’s team created two special cakes for the occasion, inspired in two successful Irish fashion designers, Louise Kennedy and Orla Kiely. Their names will now join fashion icons such as Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu and Simone Rocha who are already on the fabulous cake stand.

I remember taking a bite out of Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana and top Irish designer Louise Kennedy to name but a few who were displayed on the wonderful cake stand. They were yummy! Well worth a visit to pop in!

Chat to you next week.

- Celia xxx!