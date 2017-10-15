SLIDESHOW: UL Huskies go top after Ulster Elks win

The UL Huskies Women's basketball side made it two from two in the Women's National League following a 79-66 win over Ulster Elks at the Ul Arena this weekend.

Rachel Sheehan was top scorer for the Huskies with 28 points, while Abbye Jeffrey and Cathy Campbell also starred. The Huskies' next outing is on October 28 at home to the Marble City Hawks.

Meanwhile in the Men's Division 1 league, the LIT Celtics lost out to Neptune 99-94 to drop to a 1-4 record from their opening five games. The Celtics are next in action on October 28 against Supervalu Killorglin

UL Huskies 79-66 Ulster University Elks

Top scorers UL Huskies: Rachel Sheehan 28, Abby Jeffery 15, Cathy Campbell

10

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Alexandra Mulligan 16, Natalya Lee 15, Nia

Moore 10

Half time score: UL Huskies 36-29 Ulster University Elks

LIT Celtics 94-99 Neptune

Top scorers LIT Celtics: Matt St Amour 44, Emmet Browne 15, Jordan Hehir 13

Top scorers Neptune: Roy Downey 33, Daragh O Sullivan 19, David Murray 16

Half time score: LIT Celtics 47-36 Neptune