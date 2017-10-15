#SLIDESHOW: UL Huskies go top after Ulster Elks win
The UL Huskies Women's basketball side made it two from two in the Women's National League following a 79-66 win over Ulster Elks at the Ul Arena this weekend.
Rachel Sheehan was top scorer for the Huskies with 28 points, while Abbye Jeffrey and Cathy Campbell also starred. The Huskies' next outing is on October 28 at home to the Marble City Hawks.
Meanwhile in the Men's Division 1 league, the LIT Celtics lost out to Neptune 99-94 to drop to a 1-4 record from their opening five games. The Celtics are next in action on October 28 against Supervalu Killorglin
UL Huskies 79-66 Ulster University Elks
Top scorers UL Huskies: Rachel Sheehan 28, Abby Jeffery 15, Cathy Campbell
10
Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Alexandra Mulligan 16, Natalya Lee 15, Nia
Moore 10
Half time score: UL Huskies 36-29 Ulster University Elks
LIT Celtics 94-99 Neptune
Top scorers LIT Celtics: Matt St Amour 44, Emmet Browne 15, Jordan Hehir 13
Top scorers Neptune: Roy Downey 33, Daragh O Sullivan 19, David Murray 16
Half time score: LIT Celtics 47-36 Neptune
