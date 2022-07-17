Search

17 Jul 2022

WATCH: TUS Gaelic Grounds goes wild as Limerick make it three-in-a-row

Frances Watkins and Cian Ó Broin

17 Jul 2022 7:56 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

THERE WERE ecstatic scenes in the TUS Gaelic Grounds today as Limerick won the All-Ireland hurling final for the third time in a row. 

Thousands of people gathered in the home ground of the champions to cheer on the boys as they took on Kilkenny in Croke Park. 

As the final whistle blew, there was an explosion of cheers and horns as Limerick won their fourth championship in five years.

The Cranberries' Dreams blared out from the speakers as fans embraced at the Gaelic Grounds, while scenes of the hurlers embracing at Croker were shown on the big screen behind them. 

James Bond cheers on Limerick hurlers from Broadway

Families, friends and fans of young and old shared their delight with Limerick Live after Adare's Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy cup alongside injured Cian Lynch.

One man remarked that "we now have a team for the ages, we have made history" as he reminisced on Limerick's road to All-Ireland success. 

Another woman said she remembered the 1973 All-Ireland win well, but the long wait to get to where we are now was worth it. 

The hurlers will be returning to the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow for a heroes welcome with tickets on sale from Ticketmaster at 6pm. 

