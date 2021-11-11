WATCH: Don’t miss final few days of EVA International exhibition in Limerick

THIS WEEK will be the last chance for the public to visit EVA International, a contemporary art biennial exhibition.

The event closes this Sunday after being exhibited at four different venues across the city since September.

Organisers of the 39th EVA International have invited Irish artists to submit proposals for “significant new work” to be sponsored by them as part of the biennial cycle: 2022-23.

Looking ahead to the final week of this biennial, Mr Packer expressed how the biennial has reaffirmed Limerick’s cultural richness.

“Limerick has always been a creative and cultural city. The measure of that is not only in the quality of work that is produced and presented here at Eva, but it's also in the diversity of that work."

Eva, he noted, was established in 1977 by a group of artists that were based here and it's since grown to become Ireland's largest visual arts event and Ireland's only biennial of contemporary art.

“That’s no small achievement or coincidence. Contemporary art exists all across the world, and in many ways, it can be a way in which we can understand a place. It doesn't necessarily provide us with a visual map or a guide to a city but through contemporary art, we get a sense of the values, the priorities, the characteristics of a place. And that, I hope, is what Eva does for Limerick.”

Exhibits explore a variety of topics including Irish nationalism and the legacy of imperialism, films by queer activist filmmaker Lionel Soukaz and the documentation and mapping of Wadi al-Shami.

Anissa Bennaili, an attendee at the exhibition, captured what it means for audiences. “I really loved it actually. It's very, very interesting. I'm challenged a lot by it, I have to think and sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone as well," she said adding: “What is important to me as well is that it's free, so it's accessible. I go to EVA as much as I can throughout the years.”

The final phase of the exhibition is currently running at Park Point, Castletroy; Limerick City Gallery of Art, Pery Square; The Sailor’s Home, O’Curry Street and spacecraft, Mungret Street until Sunday.