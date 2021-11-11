Search

11/11/2021

WATCH: Don’t miss final few days of EVA International exhibition in Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THIS WEEK will be the last chance for the public to visit EVA International, a contemporary art biennial exhibition.

The event closes this Sunday after being exhibited at four different venues across the city since September.

Organisers of the 39th EVA International have invited Irish artists to submit proposals for “significant new work” to be sponsored by them as part of the biennial cycle: 2022-23.

Looking ahead to the final week of this biennial, Mr Packer expressed how the biennial has reaffirmed Limerick’s cultural richness.

“Limerick has always been a creative and cultural city. The measure of that is not only in the quality of work that is produced and presented here at Eva, but it's also in the diversity of that work."

Eva, he noted, was established in 1977 by a group of artists that were based here and it's since grown to become Ireland's largest visual arts event and Ireland's only biennial of contemporary art.

“That’s no small achievement or coincidence. Contemporary art exists all across the world, and in many ways, it can be a way in which we can understand a place. It doesn't necessarily provide us with a visual map or a guide to a city but through contemporary art, we get a sense of the values, the priorities, the characteristics of a place. And that, I hope, is what Eva does for Limerick.”

Exhibits explore a variety of topics including Irish nationalism and the legacy of imperialism, films by queer activist filmmaker Lionel Soukaz and the documentation and mapping of Wadi al-Shami.

Anissa Bennaili, an attendee at the exhibition, captured what it means for audiences. “I really loved it actually. It's very, very interesting. I'm challenged a lot by it, I have to think and sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone as well," she said adding: “What is important to me as well is that it's free, so it's accessible. I go to EVA as much as I can throughout the years.”

The final phase of the exhibition is currently running at Park Point, Castletroy; Limerick City Gallery of Art, Pery Square; The Sailor’s Home, O’Curry Street and spacecraft, Mungret Street until Sunday.

Jenny Greene and RTÉ Concert Orchestra to return to Limerick for Live at the Docklands

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media