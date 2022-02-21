Search

21 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick rapper lights up stage on Tommy Tiernan show

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK rapper Strange Boy lit up the stage, as he performed his song ‘Sorrow’ on The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ television over the weekend.

The performance was backed by band members Seán O’Meara on guitar, Dermot Sheedy on bodhrán, Ted Kelly on banjo, and Conor Crimmins on flute.

Blown away by the immediate response posted after the show, Caherdavin native Jordan Kelly, AKA Strange Boy tweeted:

The song features on Strange Boy’s debut album ‘Holy/Unholy’ released last year.

The album sees the young Limerick man combine Hip-Hop and Irish traditional music, old and new cultural influences dominant in this country.

It was described by the Irish Times as “Irish hip-hop at its most culturally, intrinsically authentic”, and Totally Dublin saying Strange Boy “has taken his demons and transformed them into something intensely poetic.”

It features 10 tracks which detail his personal story.

The album features guest appearances from fellow Limerick rapper Hazey Haze, Strange Boy’s brother Seán McNally Kelly, and Grammy-winning star Moya Brennan.

The music was composed and produced by Enda Gallery in Kilfenora, Co. Clare during lockdown.

New outdoor pergolas installed in Limerick city centre

During the production of the album, Strange Boy admitted that he had an anxious feeling that he wasn’t going to do “the concept we had justice.”

It was also the worst possible time for me to write an album, he said, adding that there was a lot of suffering going on within his family.

After being at "mental rock bottom", the album revealed itself and the entire thing was writing within a month or two.

“I wouldn’t say I’m proud of it, I’d say I’m proud despite it,” he said.

The Tommy Tiernan Show is regularly one of the most-viewed programmes on RTÉ One television.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media