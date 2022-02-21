WATCH: Limerick rapper lights up stage on Tommy Tiernan show

LIMERICK rapper Strange Boy lit up the stage, as he performed his song ‘Sorrow’ on The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ television over the weekend.

The performance was backed by band members Seán O’Meara on guitar, Dermot Sheedy on bodhrán, Ted Kelly on banjo, and Conor Crimmins on flute.

Blown away by the immediate response posted after the show, Caherdavin native Jordan Kelly, AKA Strange Boy tweeted:

Thank you @Tommedian for having me was a pleasure listening to each guest tell their story. Am only delighted to have had the chance to perform my song for you all. Big love to everyone supporting me, yere legends❤️ February 20, 2022

The song features on Strange Boy’s debut album ‘Holy/Unholy’ released last year.

The album sees the young Limerick man combine Hip-Hop and Irish traditional music, old and new cultural influences dominant in this country.

It was described by the Irish Times as “Irish hip-hop at its most culturally, intrinsically authentic”, and Totally Dublin saying Strange Boy “has taken his demons and transformed them into something intensely poetic.”

It features 10 tracks which detail his personal story.

The album features guest appearances from fellow Limerick rapper Hazey Haze, Strange Boy’s brother Seán McNally Kelly, and Grammy-winning star Moya Brennan.

The music was composed and produced by Enda Gallery in Kilfenora, Co. Clare during lockdown.

During the production of the album, Strange Boy admitted that he had an anxious feeling that he wasn’t going to do “the concept we had justice.”

It was also the worst possible time for me to write an album, he said, adding that there was a lot of suffering going on within his family.

After being at "mental rock bottom", the album revealed itself and the entire thing was writing within a month or two.

“I wouldn’t say I’m proud of it, I’d say I’m proud despite it,” he said.

The Tommy Tiernan Show is regularly one of the most-viewed programmes on RTÉ One television.