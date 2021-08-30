WATCH: Stunning footage of historic Limerick beauty spot released by RTÉ ahead of TV broadcast

AN HISTORIC beauty spot in County Limerick is set to feature in a special edition of Nationwide which will broadcast on RTÉ television tonight.
Viewers of the popular programme will see presenter Anne Cassin visit Lough Gur - an area famous for its archaeological treasures, and with evidence of human impact and habitation dating back some 9,000 years.
During the 30-minute programme, Anne will visit the Lough Gur Visitor Centre, which is run by the community and she will also also meet archaeoastronomer Dr Frank Prendergast at Grange Stone Circle, the largest stone circle in Ireland.
Renowned artist Robert Ryan, who has exhibited all over the world lives close to the water’s edge, and Anne learns how growing up in such a mystical place has influenced his work.
Viewers will also see Limerick-based broadcaster Marian Malone meeting a local tour guide whose spell working at Lough Gur has spurred him on to complete a degree in Heritage Studies.
