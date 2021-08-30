Search our Archive

30/08/2021

WATCH: Stunning footage of historic Limerick beauty spot released by RTÉ ahead of TV broadcast

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AN HISTORIC beauty spot in County Limerick is set to feature in a special edition of Nationwide which will broadcast on RTÉ television tonight.

Viewers of the popular programme will see presenter Anne Cassin visit Lough Gur -  an area famous for its archaeological treasures, and with evidence of human impact and habitation dating back some 9,000 years.

During the 30-minute programme, Anne will visit the Lough Gur Visitor Centre, which is run by the community and she will also also meet archaeoastronomer Dr Frank Prendergast at Grange Stone Circle, the largest stone circle in Ireland.

Renowned artist Robert Ryan, who has exhibited all over the world lives close to the water’s edge, and Anne learns how growing up in such a mystical place has influenced his work.

Viewers will also see Limerick-based broadcaster Marian Malone meeting a local tour guide whose spell working at Lough Gur has spurred him on to complete a degree in Heritage Studies.

Most Popular

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Dan Morrissey celebrates at Croke Park last week after helping Limerick retain the Liam MacCarthy cup | PICTURE: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE

Limerick hurler wins another prize

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media