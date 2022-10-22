WATCH: Matt Keane of Treaty United previews play-off clash with Waterford FC

TREATY United will host Waterford FC in the first leg of their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off semi-final at the Markets Field on Wednesday night, 7.45pm.
The two sides will then renew acquaintances in the second leg at the RSC in Waterford on saturday next, October 29 at 7.45pm.
The winners of the tie will face either Galway United or Longford Town in the First Division promotion play-off final on Friday, November 4.
Angel Ricalde caught up with Treaty United's Matt Keane for the Limerick Leader to look ahead to the promotion semi-final.
