WATCH: Tommy O'Donnell, UL-Bohs' coach, on AIL derby win and Munster's clash with Wasps

UL-BOHEMIAN made it back-to-back wins in the Energia All-Ireland League after securing a precious 28-17 success over local rivals Old Crescent in Division 2A at Takumi Park on Friday night.
A blistering start, which yielded 21 unanswered points inside the opening half an hour, propelled the Red, Red Robins to victory.
Old Crescent hit back to get within nine points at half-time, 12-21. However, a fourth UL-Bohs try in the 51st minute helped seal the bonus point and ultimately victory for the visitors.
Afterwards Limerick Leader Sport caught up with former Munster and Ireland back-row Tommy O'Donnell, who is head coach with UL-Bohs this season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.