WATCH: Colin Ryan, Limerick's All-Ireland Poc Fada champion, on memorable win

COLIN Ryan became the fifth Limerick man to win the All-Ireland Poc Fada title over the weekend.
Less than 24-hours after lifting the Cork Setanta on the Cooley Mountains, the 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner was in Clarina lining out for his club Pallasgreen in the Limerick IFC.
“It’s a very special occasion and I’ve watched it for years with people like Davy Fitz, Albert Shanahan and others. It’s a great honour for myself to complete - I never thought about winning it,” said Colin Ryan.
The Pallasgreen finished fourth in 2019 and that pre-knowledge and some practise in his home parish helped him to the 2021 title.
“I am lucky enough that I live on Nicker Hill at the foot of it so a few of us went up last week to get a feel for the footing around rough terrain. That was a big help,” said Ryan when speaking with Leader Sport.
