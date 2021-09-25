WATCH: Darren O'Doherty of Newcastle West previews Limerick SFC tie v Claughaun

THIS time last year Newcastle West were champions but then defeated in the quarter finals of the Limerick SFC.
Already but this year they had their quest for a sixth successive All-County League title ended by Monaleen in the final.
Under new management this season, the west Limerick side are anxious to be back in the championship semi finals and beyond.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Newcastle West defender Darren O’Doherty.
