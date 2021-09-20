WATCH: Tommy O'Donnell on UL-Bohs' coaching role and the new Ibanez factor

FORMER Munster and Ireland flanker Tommy O'Donnell is coach with Energia All-Ireland League side UL-Bohemian this season.
Thirty four-year-old O'Donnell retired from playing rugby at the end of last season. O'Donnell made his Munster debut in 2007 and spent his entire career at the province, racking up 187 appearances over 14 years. He also earned 13 caps for Ireland between 2013 and 2019.
O'Donnell has taken on a coaching role with UL-Bohemian this season.
The Red, Red Robins are busily preparing for the start of the new Energia All-Ireland League season when they entertain Dolphin at UL North Campus in Divison 2A on October 2.
Included in the UL-Bohs squad for the first half of this season is exciting flanker Matéo Ibanez, son of former French hooker Raphael Ibanez, who is currently team manager of the French international side.
Leader Sport caught up with Tommy O'Donnell following their Munster Senior Cup quarter-final clash with Young Munster on Friday night to discuss the transition from elite player to his coaching role.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.