WATCH: Declan Deere's reaction to Cappamore reaching Limerick Premier IHC semi-final

CAPPAMORE booked their passage into the semi-finals of this year's Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship thanks to a hard-earned 1-18 to 1-15 victory over Murroe-Boher at Caherconlish on Sunday.
Cappamore will now face last year's regular intermediate hurling champions Newcastle West in the semi-final of the premier intermediate championship.
Leader Sport caught up with Cappamore coach/manager Declan Deere following their win over Murroe-Boher on Sunday.
