19/09/2021

WATCH: David Dempsey of Na Piarsaigh on Limerick SHC win over Ballybrown

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

COUNTY champions Na Piarsaigh powered their way into the semi-finals of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship after scoring an impressive 14-point victory over Ballybrown on Saturday night.

The Caherdavin side made it two wins from two in the group stages of the championship after recording an emphatic 2-23 to 0-15 victory.

The defeat for Ballybrown will see them into a relegation play-off to determine who drops from Section A to Section B of the championship.

Following Saturday night's game Leader Sport caught up with Na Piarsaigh and Limerick senior hurler David Dempsey whose two first half goals put the winners on the road to victory.

