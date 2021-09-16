WATCH: Kate Ambrose, Newcastle West, previews Limerick camogie championship

BEATEN finalists last year Newcastle West are keen to add another Limerick senior camogie championship title in the weeks ahead.
The 2019 county champions enter this championship off the back of reaching the County League Final, where they lost to Ahane - albeit the league was played without inter-county players.
Newcastle West are grouped with Ahane, Crecora and 2020 intermediate champions Bruff.
At this week’s launch by championship sponsors Neville Jewellers in the Crescent Shopping Centre, Leader Sport spoke with Newcastle West’s Kate Ambrose.
