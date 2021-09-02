WATCH: Doon's Denis Moloney previews club's Limerick SHC campaign

DOON open their Bon Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship campaign with an opening round fixture against Patrickswell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, 2pm.
Long serving Denis Moloney is hoping that the east Limerick club can learn from and build upon last year's county final appearance.
Leader Sport's Jerome O'Connell caught up with the defender ahead of Sunday's game to look ahead to Doon's county championship campaign.
