WATCH: Kilmallock's All-Ireland medal winner Barry Hennessy previews Limerick Co SHC

KILMALLOCK open their Bon Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship campaign with an opening round fixture against champions Na Piarsaigh at the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Saturday, 7.30pm.
All-Ireland medal winner Barry Hennessy returns to action with his club this weekend after being part of John Kiely's back-to-back Liam MacCarthy Cup-winning squad.
Leader Sport's Jerome O'Connell caught up with the talented inter-county goalkeeper ahead of Saturday's game to look ahead to Kilmallock's county championship campaign.
