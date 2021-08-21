21/08/2021

Search our Archive

WATCH: Limerick captain Declan Hannon's chance to emulate Christy Ring on Sunday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at LIT Gaelic Grounds

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Declan Hannon will become the first player since the legendary Christy Ring to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup three times should the Shannonsiders overcome Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park, 3.30pm.

Limerick captain Hannon says he wasn't aware of the opportunity to emulate Cork's Ring this weekend and it is not something that will concern him in the lead-up to Sunday's all-Munster final at GAA HQ.

Ring led Cork to All-Ireland success in 1946, 1953 and 1954, while Adare clubman Hannon captained the Shannonsiders to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2018 and 2020.  

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick captain Hannon ahead of this weekend's big game.

