WATCH: Limerick captain Declan Hannon's chance to emulate Christy Ring on Sunday

LIMERICK'S Declan Hannon will become the first player since the legendary Christy Ring to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup three times should the Shannonsiders overcome Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park, 3.30pm.
Limerick captain Hannon says he wasn't aware of the opportunity to emulate Cork's Ring this weekend and it is not something that will concern him in the lead-up to Sunday's all-Munster final at GAA HQ.
Ring led Cork to All-Ireland success in 1946, 1953 and 1954, while Adare clubman Hannon captained the Shannonsiders to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2018 and 2020.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick captain Hannon ahead of this weekend's big game.
More News
Paddy O’Loughlin and David Reidy during their visit to Charleville CBS after the 2018 All-Ireland win
Talent pool: Kevin Downes, Shane Dowling, Peter Casey, William O'Donoghue, David Dempsey and Michael Casey at the Ardscoil Rís Past Pupils Union dinner back in 2019 | PICTURE: Dave Gaynor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.