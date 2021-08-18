WATCH: Limerick manager John Kiely on success, his family's love of the Olympics and the 'Cork bogey'

JOHN Kiely's Limerick senior hurlers will look to make history at Croke Park this Sunday by becoming the first side in the county's history to claim back-to-back All-Ireland hurling final wins.
Limerick will be aiming to make it three All-Ireland final wins in just four years when locking horns with Munster rivals Cork in the showpiece final at 3.30pm.
Limerick Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager John Kiely ahead of Sunday's decider.
More News
Mayor Daniel Butler at King John's Castle where he unfurled a large Limerick flag | PICTURE: Liam Burke
On UNH'on Limerick: S/S Evan Lewis, Castletroy; Pte Mark Prior, Limerick city; Sgt Steven Warren, Pallasgreen; Cpl Shane McGrath, Moyross; Pte Jamie Henebry, Galbally and Sgt Brian Kelly Limerick city
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.