WATCH: Two-goal hero Jack Lynch on 'fairytale' brace as Treaty Utd ease past UCD

IN-FORM Treaty United cemented their promotion play-off hopes in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League thanks to a gritty 2-1 victory over UCD at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Two goals, one in either half, from captain Jack Lynch, helped steer Tommy Barrett's side to their eighth win of the campaign.
Treaty have now moved level on points with second-placed Galway United in the First Division table with 11 series of league fixtures remaining in the First Division season.
Lynch's brace of goals was the first time the skipper managed to score more than one goal in a League of Ireland fixture.
Leader Sport caught up with the two-goal hero after the game where he spoke about his double strike, the team's fairytale season, looking ahead to next weekend's FAI Cup clash with Dundalk and why he'd prefer to play in a thunderstorm than the stifling heat.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.