WATCH: Limerick hurling boss John Kiely on injury news and fans' return for Cork clash

LIMERICK'S senior hurlers begin the defence of their Munster senior hurling title this Saturday evening when facing old rivals Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles in a mouth-watering semi-final, 7pm.
Some 2,400 fans will be allowed to watch All-Ireland champions Limerick take on the Leesiders as the fixture has been designated a test event for the return of large crowds to sporting venues.
All-Ireland champions Limerick defeated Cork in their Division 1 Allianz Hurling League meeting at the LIT Gaelic Grounds earlier this month.
Saturday night's game is lve on Sky Sports TV.
Limerick manager John Kiely met with the media on today, Monday, ahead of Saturday's Munster semi-final showdown and Leader Sport was there.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.