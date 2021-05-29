WATCH: Limerick manager Billy Lee eyes league semi-final after impressive win over Wicklow

LIMERICK senior footballers are looking forward to an Allianz League Division 3 semi-final showdown with Derry next month.

Billy Lee's Limerick side completed their Division 3 South programme of fixtures with a convincing 2-19 to 1-12 victory over Wicklow at Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

The Division 3 semi-final fixture with Derry will take place on the weekend of June 12-13.

Leader Sport caught up with Limerick manager Billy Lee following Saturday's victory over Wicklow to get his post-match reaction.