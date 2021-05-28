WATCH: Treaty Utd Jack Lynch on captaincy, the mid-season break and tonight's Bray test

TREATY United play their final fixture before the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when Bray Wanderers visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Treaty's 2-1 defeat at Cabinteely last time out has seen the Tommy Barrett-managed side drop to seventh place in the First Division table.

However, Treaty are still just three points off second-placed UCD and Athlone Town and a single point off the final promotion play-off place, currently occupied by Bray Wanderers.

Treaty earned a point in a hard fought 0-0 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds in March in the club's first ever SSE Airtricity League men's First Division fixture.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United captain Jack Lynch at a squad training session at LIT this week.