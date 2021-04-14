WATCH: Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin on how Covid-19 boosted her Tokyo Olympic dream

THE start of the Tokyo Olympics is 100 days away today.

Talented Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin has her sights sets on competing in the 100m hurdles.

The Games had originally been due to take place last summer, but were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Had the Olympics taken place as originally scheduled, 26-year-old Lavin looked set to miss out due to a freak ankle injury.

On the back of an excellent showing in the indoor 60m hurdles season which saw her reach the semi-finals of the European Indoor Championships in Poland last month, the Lisnagry athlete, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, is right in the mix to qualify for the Tokyo Games this summer.

Lavin missed out in making that European Indoor final by one spot. The ultra-consistent hurdler has improved her indoor 60m hurdles personal best to 8.06.

On June 29, the top 40 women in the 100 metres hurdles will qualify to compete in Tokyo, with a maximum of three athletes per country, based on their qualifying time or world ranking.

Leader Sport caught up with the Limerick hurdler this week and in the first part of a two-part interview, the Emerald AC athlete discussed recovering from her 2020 ankle injury, her terrific indoor season and what its like to be travelling and competing overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah Lavin this week helped launch the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s new Olympic Schools Challenge, ‘Road to Tokyo’.

