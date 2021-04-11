WATCH: Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett dissects Cobh Ramblers clash

GRITTY Treaty United extended their unbeaten start to the new SSE Airtricity League season to three games when securing a 1-1 draw with Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty manager Tommy Barrett afterwards when, among other issues, he discussed the fact the team has had a player sent off in each of their opening three First Division league fixtures.

Treaty Utd face a trip to Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night to take on Galway United, 7.45pm.