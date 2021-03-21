WATCH: Treaty United boss Tommy Barrett on friendly win and Bray league opener

LIMERICK'S Treaty United kick-off their first ever SSE senior men's Airtricity League First Division campaign away to Bray Wanderers on Sunday next.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side warmed up for that historic fixture with a timely 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Athlone Town at the Markets Field on Saturday afternoon.

Sean McSweeney and Clyde O'Connell bagged the goals for the home side in the opening half.

Treaty's opening First Division fixture of the season has been re-scheduled to take place at the Carlisle Grounds on Sunday next, March 28 at 3pm.

The recently assembled Treaty squad has had a short-lead in to the new season as their First Division campaign kicks-off just five weeks after the club was awarded a First Division licence.

Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett said: “It's hard to know exactly where you are with friendlies. We will try to be as competitive as we can be going up to Bray.

“Obviously it is going to be difficult, they have recruited very well in the off-season, but we will give it a go. We have nothing to lose. It is hard to tell going off friendlies to judge where we are at.

"You could see in the second half today. We died off a bit. Our fitness isn't there yet, but we'll see. We don't know yet.

“Today was the first day we got 90 minutes for some lads. We had three pre-season games. Normally you would have two friendlies where lads would probably play 90 minutes. Unfortunately we haven't had that.”