WATCH: Limerick manager Diarmuid Mullins on Munster MHC semi-final success

HOLDERS Limerick set up a Munster minor hurling final showdown with Tipperary on December 20 after scoring an impressive 12-point semi-final win over Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles this Sunday.

Limerick were propelled to their convincing 2-19 to 0-13 victory thanks to two expertly taken first half goals from Doon sharpshooter Adam English.

Sunday week's final will be Limerick's seventh Munster minor final appearance in eight years.

Following Saturday's victory over Cork, Limerick manager Diarmud Mullins gave his reaction to the success and spoke about his hope that extended squad members could be accommodated by being permitted to attend the provincial final.