WATCH: Leader Sport post-match analysis of Limerick's Munster SHC win over Clare

LIMERICK senior hurlers are looking forward to a mouth-watering Munster SHC semi-final showdown with Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday after securing a comfortable 0-36 to 1-23 quarter-final victory over Clare at Semple Stadium yesterday.

Limerick were doubly rewarded for their win over neighbours Clare as Sunday's quarter-final clash also doubled as the Allianz Hurling League final.

After the sides were tied 0-15 each at the end of the opening half, John Kiely's Limerick side pulled clear in the second half to score an impressive behind-closed-doors success.

Sunday's semi-final clash of Munster champions Limerick and All-Ireland champions Tipperary will throw-in at 4pm on Sunday on Leeside.

The opening semi-final in this year's Munster SHC featuring Cork and Waterford is set to take place on Saturday next.

Following the Shannonsiders' win over Clare, Limerick Leader GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell gave has thoughts on a Munster championship fixture like no other.