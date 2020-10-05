WATCH: Young Munster's Gearoid Prendergast on side's perfect start to new Community Series

YOUNG Munster maintained their excellent start to the new club rugby season when scoring a convincing 54-7 victory over local rivals Cashel in Munster Conference 1 of the Community Series at Rosbrien on Saturday.

Munsters' racked up eight tries, including being awarded a penalty try, as their dominant pack proved too much for their hosts in a comprehensive bonus point win.

Gearoid Prendergast's side had opened their Community Series campaign with another bonus point win over UCC, while Munsters' have already secured their passage into the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

Following Saturday's win over Old Crescent. head coach Gearoid Prendergast spoke to Leader Sport.