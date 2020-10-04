WATCH: Adare captain Shane Doherty on club's third Limerick Co SFC title in four years

ADARE claimed their third ever Irish Wire Products Limerick Co SFC title with a convincing 15-point win over Ballylanders at the LIT Grounds this Sunday.

It was a third county senior title in four seasons for the West Limerick side who recorded a comprehensive 4-7 to 0-4 success.

Adare had led by eight points at half-time, 2-3 to 0-1.

Afterwards winning captain Shane Doherty gave his reaction to the success to Leader Sport