WATCH: Gerald Griffins manager John Lynch on booking Limerick Co IFC final spot again

GERALD Griffins are looking forward to appearing in the Limerick Co IFC final for a second successive year after defeating Mungret St Paul's 1-15 to 0-12 in their semi-final played in Askeaton on Sunday.

Gerald Griffins also reached the intermediate final in 2019, before losing out to Gaeltee Gaels in a replay.

The West Limerick side last played in senior ranks in 2004. They will face the winners' of this Tuesday night's second semi-final between St Senan's and Claughaun in the decider.

Following their victory over Mungret-St Paul's, Gerald Griffins manager John Lynch gave his reaction to the win to Leader Sport and looked forward to the final.