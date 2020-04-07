WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 2- Mossy Lawler of Connacht Rugby

Mossy Lawler is known to rugby fans as a versatile back who was part of Munster's journey to the promised land of the Heineken Cup. The Shannon and UL Bohemian clubman scored one of the tries in the famous 'miracle match' against Gloucester, but that was then.

Now, the 39 year old, is a coach with the Connacht academy and in the second of our 'Coaching Insight' series, Lawler chats to us about the daily routine of a high performance academy the three 'Ds' of his coaching philosophy. Enjoy/