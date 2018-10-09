WATCH: Munster Rugby's Keith Earls previews Exeter Chiefs Champions Cup clash

Munster and Ireland winger Keith Earls is looking forward to Saturday's Champions Cup clash with Exeter at Sandy Park. The Limerick native has played there once before, with Ireland in the Churchill Cup back in 2007 and he knows that his side are in for a real test.

The experience winger also had some words of advice for Jack Stafford, the up and coming Shannon RFC scrum half, who could make his European debut off the bench for Munster this weekend

For the full video, click above