WATCH: Munster Rugby's Rhys Marshall on Glasgow, the Ospreys and the All Blacks
Munster Rugby hooker Rhys Marshall chatted to Limerick Leader Sport this week. The former Chiefs star is looking forward to starting for the men in red tomorrow night at Musgrave Park against the Ospreys.
The loss last weekend to Glasgow still hurts as you can see, but Marshall also thinks that this weekend is going to see a big performance from Johann van Graan's men.
See the full video above.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on