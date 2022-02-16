Search

16 Feb 2022

WATCH: Taoiseach questioned over Aughinish plans' for expansion at Limerick facility

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

16 Feb 2022 7:38 PM

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

AUGHINISH Alumina’s latest plans to expand, currently before An Bord Pleanála, have come under fire this week, from environmental campaigners and in the Dáil. 

In a hard-hitting exchange at Taoiseach’s question time, People before Profit TD Paul Murphy challenged the government on whether it was prepared to take action and investigate the alumina refining plant. 

The company wants to increase the outdoor storage capacity of its red bauxite residue as well as increase capacity for the hazardous waste known as saltcake. 

“There is a toxic time-bomb ticking at RusAl Alumina near Askeaton, “Deputy Murphy said. 

“I remember visiting it when it was then Aughinish Alumina almost  ten years ago, meeting with local campaigner Pat Geoghegan, who I believe you  met when you were Minister for Health.”

“I saw this massive red mud storage area which is now so big you can see it from space: 50 million tonnes of toxic waste, no lining contrary to the planning permissions and what is contained within it is  uranium, lead, mercury and hazardous saltcake,” he continued. 

More details given on Aughinish plans for expansion at Limerick facility

“It seeps into the estuary, it kills wildlife and it threatens public health. It’s a result of bauxite refining. But now RusAl want to extend that refining even further.” 

“The question, TaoIseach,  is whether the government is  going to simply stand by and let it happen,” Deputy Murphy demanded. 

With the Ceann Comhairle calling time, Deputy Murphy then asked the Taoiseach “at the very least”, to ensure that an investigation is carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and also to ensure no rock blasting is done prior to inspection. 

The Taoiseach, Míchéal Martin, in his reply said the EPA is there to protect the environment and “to ensure adherence; to the strict laws governing industrial projects of this kind, manufacturing, mining and refining entities”.

He said he would refer Deputy Murphy’s remarks to the EPA and seek a reply. 

Last Thursday in Ennis, campaigners from Futureproof Clare and Extinction Rebellion Clare staged a mock citizen’s arrest of Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, accusing him of ‘ecocide’. Tim Hannon of Futureproof Clare called for a thorough investigation of Aughinish and for an end to rock blasting at the plant, because of its possible adverse effect on groundwater.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media