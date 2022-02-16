WATCH: Taoiseach questioned over Aughinish plans' for expansion at Limerick facility

AUGHINISH Alumina’s latest plans to expand, currently before An Bord Pleanála, have come under fire this week, from environmental campaigners and in the Dáil.

In a hard-hitting exchange at Taoiseach’s question time, People before Profit TD Paul Murphy challenged the government on whether it was prepared to take action and investigate the alumina refining plant.

The company wants to increase the outdoor storage capacity of its red bauxite residue as well as increase capacity for the hazardous waste known as saltcake.

“There is a toxic time-bomb ticking at RusAl Alumina near Askeaton, “Deputy Murphy said.

“I remember visiting it when it was then Aughinish Alumina almost ten years ago, meeting with local campaigner Pat Geoghegan, who I believe you met when you were Minister for Health.”

“I saw this massive red mud storage area which is now so big you can see it from space: 50 million tonnes of toxic waste, no lining contrary to the planning permissions and what is contained within it is uranium, lead, mercury and hazardous saltcake,” he continued.

“It seeps into the estuary, it kills wildlife and it threatens public health. It’s a result of bauxite refining. But now RusAl want to extend that refining even further.”

“The question, TaoIseach, is whether the government is going to simply stand by and let it happen,” Deputy Murphy demanded.

With the Ceann Comhairle calling time, Deputy Murphy then asked the Taoiseach “at the very least”, to ensure that an investigation is carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and also to ensure no rock blasting is done prior to inspection.

The Taoiseach, Míchéal Martin, in his reply said the EPA is there to protect the environment and “to ensure adherence; to the strict laws governing industrial projects of this kind, manufacturing, mining and refining entities”.

He said he would refer Deputy Murphy’s remarks to the EPA and seek a reply.

Last Thursday in Ennis, campaigners from Futureproof Clare and Extinction Rebellion Clare staged a mock citizen’s arrest of Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, accusing him of ‘ecocide’. Tim Hannon of Futureproof Clare called for a thorough investigation of Aughinish and for an end to rock blasting at the plant, because of its possible adverse effect on groundwater.