More details given on Aughinish plans for expansion at Limerick facility

A DETAILED report on Aughinish Alumina’s expansion plans met with little reaction when it came before Limerick councillors.

Just two councillors spoke on the matter: Green Party councillor Seán Hartigan and Social Democrat councillor Elisa O’Donovan.

The Chief Executive’s report will now be submitted to An Bord Pleanála (ABP), which is the body with the authority to decide on Aughinish Alumina’s proposed expansion, which is deemed Strategic Infrastructure Development.

But the report made a number of recommendations and comments to ABP. It said it considered it reasonable that the company should contribute towards the cost of environmental, recreational or community facilities which would be of benefit to the community in the area.

The establishment of a Community Gain Fund should be a required condition, the report states.

It also recommended further information and clarification be sought regarding groundwater in the Borrow Pit where rock is to be blasted and recommended that the restricting of blasting to seven occurrences between April and September be made a condition.

Monitoring by an archaeologist should also be required and all mitigation measures in the Natura Impact Statement must be carried out, the report states.

It also sought clarification on the status of Meadow Barley and set out the development levies to be imposed at 16,000 per hectare for the Bauxite Residue Disposal Area or red mud ponds and €6,000 per hectare in the Borrow Pit.

Cllr Elisa O’Donovan said she had spoken to the Cappagh Farmers Support Group who had written a very detailed letter to Conn Murray, the then council chief executive, alleging breaches of previous planning regulations by Aughinish Alumina.

She was deeply concerned that this letter was never responded to, she said, and no investigation carried out by the council of the alleged breaches.

She asked that the council executive respond to the Cappagh Farmers Group’s letter and that they investigate the matter “so we can be sure that all existing environment and health conditions are being adhered to.”

Cllr Hartigan said Aughinish was an area of high nature value and now an industrial zone. He asked about the status of Meadow Barley and also asked for a full investigation of the expansion area of the borrow pit.

Nuala Gallagher, director of service for planning and environment who presented the report, stressed that Limerick City and County Council were not the deciding authority.

In its planning application to An Bord Pleanala, Aughinish Alumina is proposing to raise the maximum height of its bauxite residue disposal area or red mud pond to 44m and also to raise the level of Salt cake a hazardous material to a new maximum of 35m. It also wants to expand the borrow pit by a further four hectares.

A decision on the application is expected in June.