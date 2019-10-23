WATCH: Limerick TD to be questioned as complaint is received over Dail voting controversy

THE Dail has been told a complaint has been made, under the Ethics in Public Office Act, regarding last week’s voting controversy.

In a statement before Leaders Questions on Tuesday, Ceann Ceann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail said while “this statutory process must take its course” it is essential that the facts be established.

No further details regarding the complaint were disclosed.

Limerick TD Niall Collins is maintaining his silence as the fallout from the voting controversy continues.

It was revealed at the weekend that Deputy Collins pressed Timmy Dooley’s voting button on six separate occasions last Thursday afternoon while the Clare TD was not present in the chamber.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has said the behaviour was not acceptable and he has asked both TDs to temporarily step down from the party’s front bench pending an investigation by the Ceann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail.

Speaking in the Dail on Tuesday Mr O’Fearghail said the revelations are “very grave and go to the heart of the credibility of our parliamentary process”.

He has directed that any all votes this week shall only be taken when all members are seated in their designated seats pending a full report from the Clerk of the Dail.

“Let no person in this house and beyond be in any doubt that is a very serious situation which requires urgent action. I’m absolutely committed to establishing the facts and making any changes to the electronic voting system that are deemed necessary following the review,” he said adding that he expects a report from the Clerk of the Dail later this week.

“Work on this is well underway and I have now requested him to speak with a number of members, with the tellers on the day and with the party and group whips. I would also ask all concerned to cooperate with this process as I believe it is imperative that we get to the facts without any delay to restore public confidence in our voting system.”

When contacted for comment by The Limerick Leader, Deputy Niall Collins said: “As you are aware, the Ceann Comhairle has announced an investigation so I’m sure you’ll appreciate that it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time.”