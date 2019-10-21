Justice minister says voting controversy involving Limerick TD is 'very serious issue'

THE Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has written to the Ceann Comhairle following revelations that Limerick TD Niall Collins voted on behalf of a colleague in the Dail last week.

Speaking this Monday morning, the minister told Newstalk what happened is “very serious” and “goes to the heart of our democratic process”.

This is very serious. It goes to the heart of our democratic process.

He said any law that was passed on the basis of a “fraudulent vote” could be open to challenge and that a full investigation must be carried out.

“This is all going to be investigated independently by the Ceann Comhairle. He is going to be assisted by some experts in this regard - but this is a very, very serious issue,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin has instructed Deputy Collins and Clare TD Timmy Dooley to stand down from party’s frontbench pending outcome of the investigation into the controversy.

It was revealed over the weekend that Deputy Collins pressed his colleague’s voting button on six separate occasions on Thursday afternoon while Deputy Dooley was not present in the chamber.

Speaking at an event in Dublin on Sunday, Mr Martin said he did not believe the behaviour was acceptable and he agreed with the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail on the importance of the integrity of the voting process.

In a statement, Mr O’Fearghail said the "integrity" of the voting system in the Dail was of the "utmost importance" and that he has a duty to ensure the public can have total confidence in Dail proceedings.

"Further to media reports on votes in the Dail last Thursday, October 17, I have asked the clerk of the Dail to prepare a vote on the conduct of the vote for my urgent attention." he said.

When contacted for comment by the Limerick Leader, Deputy Niall Collins said: “As you are aware, the Ceann Comhairle has announced an investigation so I’m sure you’ll appreciate that it would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time.”